Manchester City Women vs Brighton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Man City and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women will look to close the gap to Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table when they face Brighton & Hove Albion Women in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The Citizens have enjoyed a fine start to the new WSL season, and currently sitting in second place in the WSL standings. They fell to a narrow 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend following an error from young goalkeeper Khiara Keating, but they did bounce back to winning ways in their last outing with a 4-3 win over Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek.

As for the Seagulls, they occupy ninth position after mustering just four points from five games, and enter the fixture off the back of a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the WSL.

Man City vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8am EST Venue: J oie Stadium

Manchester City Women and Brighton Women will face off on Sunday at the Joie Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 8am EST for the fans in the US.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League (WSL) match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will be available to stream on The FA Player in the United States (US). Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Defender Alex Greenwood, who picked a nasty head injury during the recent international break and has had to sit out the Arsenal and Liverpool games in the last week, is unlikely to be fit in time to face Brighton on Sunday.

After making wholesale changes for the midweek cup clash against Liverpool, head coach Gareth Taylor could revert back to the starting XI that took to the field against Arsenal last weekend.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Morgan, Kennedy, Aleixandri, Ouahabi; Roord, Hasegawa; Kelly, Fowler, Hemp; Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, MacIver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Brighton team news

Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley is expected to retain her place in the side after putting in an impressive performance against Chelsea and Manchester United. Summer signing Jocelyn Carabali, who made her debut in the 4-2 defeat to Chelsea, could also keep her spot at the heart of central defence.

Norwegian international Elisabeth Terland has made an impressive start to the season, having scored five goals in five Women’s Super League outings for The Seagulls.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Baggaley; Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Carabali, Kullberg; Robinson, Zigiotti Olme, Symonds; Lee, Bremer, Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/3/23 Brighton (W) 1-0 Man City (W) WSL 4/12/22 Man City (W) 3-1 Brighton (W) WSL 30/4/22 Man City (W) 7-2 Brighton (W) WSL 9/1/22 Brighton (W) 0-6 Man City (W) WSL 24/1/21 Brighton (W) 1-7 Man City (W) WSL

