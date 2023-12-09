Manchester City Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Man City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League at the Joie Stadium on Saturday. City are third in the league standings, six points behind unbeaten league leaders Chelsea. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are struggling in 10th place.

Bunny Shaw netted a first-half hat-trick in the space of 15 minutes as City beat Tottenham in their last league outing. They will be looking to follow that up with another impressive performance.

Aston Villa also recorded a 7-0 scoreline when they beat Blackburn Rovers in the WSL Cup last month, with both Alisha Lehmann and Rachel Daly scoring a brace. However, they then succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Everton and will be looking to bounce right back up with a win over City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Joie Stadium

The match between Man City and Aston Villa will be played at the Joie Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Man City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Manchester City's Women's Super League game against Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports, FA Player and Sky Showcase in the UK. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

No fresh injury concerns have been reported from the City camp thus far. And that should enable boss Gareth Taylor to field his strongest lineup to push for a victory.

The attack will be led by the in-form Bunny Shaw who scored a hat-trick in the last game and she will be the one to watch out for.

Man City predicted XI: Keating; Morgan, Kennedy, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Roord, Hasegawa; Kelly, Fowler, Hemp; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Aston Villa team news

Alisha Lehmann and Rachel Daly were both on the scoresheet and grabbed a brace last month in Villa's 7-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. Daly has four goals to her name so far, just two fewer than league topscorer Bunny Shaw who will be at the other end of the pitch.

With no fresh injury woes in the camp, Villa will be expected to work hard to take points off City in the upcoming fixture.

Villa predicted XI: Van Domselaar, Corsie, Turner, Mayling, Patten, Pacheco, Dali, Nobbs, Leon, Daly, Hanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leat, van Domselaar Defenders: Mayling, Corsie, Turner, Pacheco Midfielders: Dali, Staniforth, McLoughlin, Blindkilde Brown, Nobbs Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Magill

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Manchester City vs Aston Villa WSL March 2023 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Manchester City FA Cup January 2023 Manchester City 1 - 1 Aston Villa WSL September 2022 Aston Villa 4 - 3 Manchester City WSL January 2022 Aston Villa 0 - 3 Manchester City WSL November 2021 Manchester City 5 - 0 Aston Villa WSL

