Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

An out-of-form Newcastle United will be up against title-chasing Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to keep up with league leaders Arsenal by treating every match as a must-win encounter. In their previous league outing, they beat Bournemouth 4-1 and then followed that up with progress in the FA Cup by defeating Bristol City in the fifth round.
The Cityzens, who are five points behind leaders Arsenal, will be up against Newcastle United who have managed just one win from their last five outings. The Magpies will be hoping to get back on track and match their early season form.
Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester City vs Newcastle
Date:
March 4, 2023
Kick-off:
12:30pm GMT
Venue:
Etihad Stadium
How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game will be telecast on the BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.
Newcastle team news and squad
Nick Pope is set to return to the matchday squad after serving his one-match suspension in the Carabao Cup final.
Newcastle United will be without Emil Krafth who is unavailable for selection due to injury.
Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dubravka, Pope, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders
Ashby, Botman, Burn, Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Ritchie, Schar, Trippier
Midfielders
Almiron, Anderson, Joelinton, Fraser, Longstaff, Murphy, Guimaraes
Forwards
Gordon, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Manchester City team news and squad
Manchester City will be without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Stefan Ortega for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United. Ortega picked up an injury during City's FA Cup game against Bristol City.
Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis.
Midfielders
Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer.
Forwards
Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland