Manchester City vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will welcome Fulham to their home ground for their next Premier League outing on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team has started the new campaign on the front foot, winning their first three games. Fulham, however, will be desperate to get back on track after going winless in their last two games.

The defending champions have only conceded one goal in their first three matches and have had last season's league top scorer Erling Haaland already score three goals. They will be supremely confident of notching their fourth consecutive league victory.

Fulham will find it difficult to match the hosts' tempo but will hope to put up a fight away from home. They will take confidence from their most recent outing, which was a Carabao Cup win on penalties against Tottenham.

Man City vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: September 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The game between Man City and Fulham will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Jeremy Doku, the club's new signing, didn't see action against Sheffield United but may get his debut with the Citizens this Saturday. It will be interesting to see if their latest signing Matheus Nunes will make an appearance in front of the home crowd.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones won't be available for Man City due to ongoing injury issues. However, Manuel Akanji is expected to be back in the lineup after sitting out the Sheffield United win because of illness.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Harwood-Bellis, Gomez, Cancelo, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Kovacic, McAtee, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Nunes Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Fulham team news

Fulham will see the return of head coach Silva from a touchline suspension, and Calvin Bassey is also back, having served a one-game suspension earlier this week. Tim Ream, who was absent from the Arsenal draw due to a ban, was back for the Spurs game and may team up with Bassey in the central defense.

Veteran winger Willian, who has sat out the last two matches due to a minor injury, may be available for the upcoming game against Man City.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak Defenders: Diop, Adarabioyo, Ream, Kongonlo, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Bassey Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Knockaert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Fulham 1 - 2 Manchester City Premier League November 2022 Manchester City 2 - 1 Fulham Premier League February 2022 Manchester City 4 - 1 Fulham FA Cup March 2021 Fulham 0 - 3 Manchester City Premier League December 2020 Manchester City 2 - 0 Fulham Premier League

