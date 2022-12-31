Manchester City vs Everton : Lineups & LIVE Updates

The Cityzens look to cut the gap between themselves and Arsenal at the top of the table with a win against a struggling Everton side

The Premier League is back up and rolling as we head for the final matchday of the 2022 year. Manchester City will host relegation-battlers Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to pile pressure on leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Manchester City have been at their rampant best this season, with blockbuster summer arrival Erling Haaland breaking goal-scoring records for fun every week and is on track to shatter many more.

The Norwegian goal-machine has scored three times in the last two games to take his tally to 26 for the season. Having said that, the reigning Premier League champions somehow find themselves five points off the pace in the table.

This is due to some very minor slip-ups along the way. For example, they suffered a shock loss at home to Brentford prior to the World Cup break. However, Pep Guardiola's side has now slipped into the upper gear after Qatar 2022 with victories over Liverpool and Leeds.

With the Gunners not in action until later on the day, Pep Guardiola's men have the chance to move just two points off the summit - for a few hours at least - if they beat freefalling Toffees.



With Haaland hungry for even more goals, the last thing under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard wants right now is a daunting trip to the Etihad, with his side nervously looking over their shoulder with relegation zone looming large.



While Everton kicked off their season in decent form, going seven games unbeaten after successive losses to Everton and Aston Villa. But their form has deteriorated since then, with only one victory in their last nine games, and are curently on a three-game-losing streak.

The Toffees fell to a late 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Wolves in midweek and could well drop into the relegation zone if the champions turn up the heat at home and hand Everton a proper smashing.

Manchester City vs Everton predicted lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gordon, Maupay, Gray

Manchester City vs Everton LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming opponents

Manchester City will next make the trip to London for a tricky encounter against rivals Chelsea on January 6th, followed by another meeting with the Blues, this time at the Etihad Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Cityzens will then travel to the south coast to face rock-bottom Southampton before wrapping up a hectic festive fixture list with a feisty Manchester derby against city-rivals Man United at Old Trafford on 14th January.



