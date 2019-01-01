Manchester City vs Cardiff: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side have their eyes set on first place as they play host to the Bluebirds at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday

go chasing a seventh successive win in all competitions, which would send them back to the top of the Premier League table, when they host .

The form of Pep Guardiola’s side continues to be irrepressible, with a 2-0 win over Fulham at the weekend maintaining the pressure on at the summit of the standings.

Although the Reds lead the way by two points, Jurgen Klopp’s men have played an additional match, setting up a nail-biting conclusion to the campaign.

Cardiff are the latest side to try their luck against the Citizens, although the Welsh outfit find themselves entrenched in the relegation zone, five points from safety with seven games remaining.

Game Manchester City vs Cardiff Date Wednesday, April 3 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45m EST Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream N/A fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream live online using the Sky Sports app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric, Bravo Defenders Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Kompany, Mangala, Sandler, Mendy, Zinchenko, Walker, Danilo Midfielders Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden, Delph, De Bruyne, D. Silva Forwards Sane, Sterling, B. Silva, Mahrez, Jesus

Sergio Aguero will miss this encounter due to an injury sustained against last weekend but is aiming to be back for the weekend’s clash against .

Benjamin Mendy, who is fit again, seems unlikely to feature after being spotted in a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday.

Fabian Delph is out injured.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, B. Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Position Cardiff squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Cunningham, Bennett, Peltier, Richards Midfielders Arter, Camarasa, Ralls, Bacuna, Gunnarsson, O'Keefe, Damour, Harris, Reid Forwards Murphy, Hoilett, Mendez-Laing, Zohore, Niasse, Ward, Healey

Cardiff have a number of significant issues to contend with. Sol Bamba, Matthew Connolly and Callum Paterson will not play again this season, with Jazz Richards is a doubt after missing Sunday’s clash with .

Manager Neil Warnock has been tipped to rotate his team somewhat in order to focus on the weekend’s fixture against – a potentially pivotal clash in their season.

Possible Cardiff starting XI: Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett; Camarasa, Arter, Gunnarsson, Ralls, Bacuna; Reid

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City are red-hot 1/16 favourites with bet365. Cardiff are 33/1 outsiders, while a draw is priced at 16/1.

Match Preview

The slugging match that is the Premier League title race continues, with neither Liverpool nor Manchester City showing much sign of blinking as the climax of the season approaches.

Although second in the standings, Pep Guardiola’s side perhaps have a slight edge due to the game they have in hand over their rivals, although there is no room for error as they chase an unprecedented five titles.

The former coach, who once lifted six trophies in a single season at Camp Nou, has urged his players not to think of the task that lies ahead of them.

“We are trying to achieve something that is very difficult to achieve,” he said after watching his side ease past Fulham.

“At the beginning of April, we have won two titles this season, we are fighting for the other three.

“What's next is Cardiff – go like a machine to win. I think they are ready.”

The secret to persistent success, he argues, is an ability to focus on the next challenge and no further.

“We don't go far away from what is next,” he said. “That is the best way in my experience with other clubs when we fight for many titles, don't think too much. They have to give the best performance that is possible.

“Maybe people do not play well in the process, maybe they are tired, injured, so we have to handle it day by day. There are no more secrets to it.”

Cardiff, meanwhile, are simply fighting for their Premier League lives, having been dealt a heavy psychological blow at the weekend when they squandered a late lead against Chelsea to lose 2-1 at home.

“I think it’s more broken hearts than injuries,” he said. “I thought West Ham [a 2-0 win before the international break] was our best performance of the season, and that was topped against Chelsea.

“You just have to get on with it and go onto the next one. Not many more things could have gone against us in the second half of this season.

“It shows how fine a balance football is at any level.”

Five points from safety, the focus of the Bluebirds’ week, however, is on Burnley at the weekend, with that fixture critical for their survival hopes.

Anything they might take from the Etihad Stadium would be a huge bonus.