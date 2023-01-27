Manchester City vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday. The two teams are also battling it out in a fiercely contested title race in the Premier League and will want to progress further in the prestigious cup tournament as well.

Arsenal comfortably beat Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup and then followed that up with back-to-back wins over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and then Manchester United. Mikel Arteta's men are in excellent form and will fancy their chances against the Cityzens.

Man City lost to Man United in the Manchester derby earlier this month but then beat Tottenham and Wolves to regain their momentum.

This will be Guardiola's first crack at in-form Arsenal this season as the two teams are yet to meet in the league.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man City vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Man City vs Arsenal Date: January 27, 2023 Kick-off: 2.00pm ET, 7.00pm GMT, 1.30am IST (Jan 28) Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The match will be available to watch on ITV and STV in the United Kingdom (UK).

It will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD and streamed on Sony LIV in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK ITV1, STV STV Player, ITVX India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Man City team news & squad

Manchester City have their almost entire squad fit and available for selection for their FA Cup clash against Arsenal. Phil Foden's foot injury remains Pep Guardiola's only concern ahead of the game.

Man City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez

Arsenal team news & squad

Former Man City striker Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from an injury.

Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares are other injured players who will miss the game.

Arsenal possible XI: Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah