Team News & Squad Latest

Manchester City have no injuries or suspensions listed. The projected XI has Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back line of Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico O'Reilly, with Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye and Phil Foden supporting Haaland.

Napoli also have no injuries or suspensions listed, and their projected XI features Nikita Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund in attack. Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester City vs SSC Napoli Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Champions League league phase. Both sides arrive with more questions than answers.

Enzo Maresca's City are on a poor domestic run. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday and have now gone four Premier League games without a win.

The defence is the obvious concern. City have not kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches in all competitions, and Maresca was left fuming after an Erling Haaland goal was ruled out by VAR against Fulham.

Napoli travel in slightly better spirits. Scott McTominay's goal secured a 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday, ending a run that included a draw with Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri has played down the importance of the trip, pointing to the final three matches of the league phase as the games that will decide Napoli's European campaign. He has still said his side will go to Manchester looking for a result.

Kevin De Bruyne, back at the Etihad with Napoli, is expected to feature in an attack that also includes McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund. Here is everything you need to follow the match, from the TV channel to team news and form.

Form

City have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. Their latest result was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, and before that came a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest. The best result of the run was a 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Napoli's record is the same on paper, with two wins, one draw and two defeats, seven goals scored and eight conceded. They beat Torino 1-0 on Saturday, a bounce back from a 4-1 loss to FC Porto in the Champions League. Their 4-1 win at Monza is the high point of the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 2-0 City win at the Etihad in the Champions League on 18 September 2025. Across the last five meetings, all in the Champions League, City have three wins to Napoli's one, with one draw. City lead the goal count 10-6.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, City are seventh and Napoli are 27th. That leaves Napoli with ground to make up in the table, which gives the trip to Manchester extra weight even though Allegri has pointed to the final three league-phase games as the decisive ones.