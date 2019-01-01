Manchester City defender Mangala returns to Valencia on a two-year deal

The French centre-back is back at the Mestalla after spending the 2016-17 season on loan there

Eliaquim Mangala has joined from on a two-year deal that takes him to the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old centre-back has a contract with the Premier League champions until the end of this season, meaning his first year back at the Mestalla will be on loan.

He will then become a permanent Valencia player at the end of this season, following the expiry of his contract with City.

The French defender had previously been loaned out to Valencia by City during the 2016-17 season, following a disappointing two years at the Etihad Stadium following his big-money move from in 2014.

Mangala, spent a brief portion of last season with but returned after struggling with injury and failed to make a single senior first-team squad at either club, featuring five times for City's reserve side in the Premier League 2.

His £42 million (€45m/$51m) price-tag at the time made him the most expensive defender in the world, although he would go on to feature just 79 times for Manchester City in all competitions, with just 57 Premier League games to his name.

