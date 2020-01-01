Manchester City complete £62m Dias capture, with Otamendi heading to Benfica

The Portuguese side announced the sale of their centre half to the Premier League side while confirming the arrival of the Argentine defender

have signed centre-back Ruben Dias from in a transfer worth an initial £62 million (€68m) with Nicolas Otamendi heading the opposite way in a separate deal.

international Dias, 23, has been a regular for Primeira Liga side Benfica since emerging through the academy ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Dias has been linked with a number of big-name clubs around Europe, including , but rivals City have now reached an agreement with Benfica.

The Portuguese side confirmed the news on their official website on Sunday, shortly before announcing a €15m (£13.67m) deal is in place for Otamendi.