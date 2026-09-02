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Manchester City, all the information about the broadcast at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Sky Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester City
Premier League
FA Cup
League Cup
Champions League

Here you can find out where you can watch Manchester City live and in colour in the Premier League, Champions League and the domestic cup competitions.

Manchester City are a permanent presence at the top end of international football. But if you want to watch the Skyblues in full, one streaming service won't be enough. Rights are split by competition, which means different broadcasters hold different packages. 

You can find an overview of the key broadcasters for City further down.

Manchester City, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? 

Manchester United vs Manchester City
Sky Sports Main Event

Watch live on

Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
NowTV
Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City celebratesGetty Images

Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup: Broadcast on TV and livestream

In Germany, Sky still hold the Premier League rights. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either individually or in conference. You can also stream Manchester City's matches on WOW or through the Sky Go app.

Sign up nowPremier League, DFB Cup and much more as a new Sky customer for 24.99 euros/month!

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also show the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. So if City appear in the League Cup or come up against lower-division opposition, those games will be live on Sky too.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV

Meanwhile, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service has secured the deal for several years and shows all relevant matches live.

Find the best offer for youSign up now!

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrateGetty Images

Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. Most Manchester City matches are shown live on DAZN. But on each matchday, one standout Tuesday fixture is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Then, from the 2027/28 season, another major change arrives. New streaming provider Paramount+ will join Champions League coverage and take over a large share of the rights. All details on the new rights package are available here.

If Manchester City make the final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV, as usual. In that case, ZDF is the place to go.

Sign up to Amazon Prime VideoThe top Champions League game every Tuesday exclusively on Prime Video!

Manchester City, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? SPOX’s live ticker

You can also follow selected Skyblues matches on our site with full live text coverage, including Champions League games. Head to our homepage on matchdays and you'll find the live tickers listed around an hour before kick-off. 

Manchester City TV guide: The club at a glance

Founded1880
English league titles10
FA Cup wins7
Champions League titles1
Record appearance holderJoe Corrigan (574 competitive matches)
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