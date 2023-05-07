Man Utd Women vs Tottenham Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Current leaders Manchester United Women will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur Women in a Women's Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.
The hosts will be looking to win their seventh successive game across all competitions and extend their lead at the top of the WSL standings. They head into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa where they came back twice from behind to ultimately clinch the three points.
Although Man Utd are at the summit, Chelsea are just four points behind having played two games fewer, so Marc Skinner's side cannot afford to slip up.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are fighting to stave off relegation as they are just three points clear of bottom-placed side Reading. They are winless in their last four games with two draws and two losses.
Kick-off time
|Game:
|Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women
|Date:
|May 7, 2023
|Kick-off:
|8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm BST, 4:30 pm IST
|Venue:
|Leigh Sports Village
The Women's Super League game between Manchester United & Tottenham is scheduled for May 7, 2023, at Leigh Sports Village, England. It will kick off at 12:30pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams
TV channels & streaming options
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|UK
|BBC Two
|BBC iPlayer/Sport Website
BBC Two will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.
Team news & squads
Manchester United Women team news
Maria Thorisdottir and Lisa Naalsund are the two players who will be unavailable for United. Meanwhile, Katie Zelem remains suspended.
Skinner would like to stick to his 4-2-3-1 formation with Alessia Russo once again leading the lines. She will be supported in attack by Nikita Parris, Leah Galton, and Ella Toone.
Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell; Boe Risa, Ladd; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Ramsey, Earps, Baggaley
|Defenders
|Batlle, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Le Tissier, Tounkara, Turner, Bourne
|Midfielders
|Moore, Toone, Boe Risa, Galton, Ladd, Hanson, Jones, Clinton, Cascarino
|Forwards
|Thomas, Fuso, Garcia, Leon, Parris, Russo, Williams
Tottenham Women team news
Tottenham will miss Ellie Brazil, Nikola Karczewska, and Kyah Simon due to injuries.
However, Ramona Petzelberger will return to the matchday squad for the first time since September after recovering from injury.
Tottenham possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Harrop; Bizet, Summanen, James, Ayane; Spence, England
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Korpela, Spencer
|Defenders
|Zadorsky, Turner, Bartrip, Harrop, Ale, Neville.
|Midfielders
|Petzelberger, Percival, James, Iwabuchi, Spence, Summanen
|Forwards
|Naz, Ayane, England, Ubogagu, Graham, Bizet Ildhusoy.
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|12/02/2023
|Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd
|WSL
|23/01/2022
|Man Utd 3-0 Tottenham
|WSL
|07/11/2021
|Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd
|WSL
|25/04/2021
|Man Utd 4-1 Tottenham
|WSL
|10/10/2020
|Tottenham 0-1 Man Utd
|WSL
Tottenham are winless in their last five meetings with Man Utd. However, the Red Devils have won four times whereas one match ended in a draw.