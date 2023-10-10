Manchester United Women vs PSG Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Man Utd and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women face PSG Women in the first leg of a round 2 qualification game in the 2023-24 Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

Marc Skinner will be aiming to lead the Red Devils into the group stage as they embark on their first-ever appearance at the competition, coming into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

After four games in the domestic circuit this season, PSG have already seen a change of managers as Jocelyn Precheur took over the reins from his father, Gerard Precheur. The French side last recorded a 1-0 league win at St-Etienne.

Man Utd Women vs PSG Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Leigh Sports Village

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on October 10 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd Women vs PSG Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through MUTV, while fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd Women team news

Emma Watson is a long-term absentee due to an ACL injury, while defender Aoife Mannion is out ruled out for the game.

Lyon loanee Melvine Malard could be handed her first United start after scoring as a substitute against Arsenal in her debut game, while former Barcelona forward Geyse brings rich experience to the attack.

Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Ladd, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Galton; Malard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: George, Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Ferreira, Williams

PSG Women team news

PSG also have a long-term absentee in defender Paulina Dudek, while Tabitha Chawinga should feature in attack following her loan move from Wuhan Jianghan University.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto may not be ready to start yet after recovering from an ACL injury, but may come off the bench again.

PSG Women possible XI: Picaud; Calligaris, De Almeida, Le Guilly; Vangsgaard, Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Groenen, Karchaoui; Baltimore, Chawinga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Toussaint Defenders: Payne, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Calligaris, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt Midfielders: Jean-Francois, Geyoro, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Folquet, Vitoria, Albert Forwards: Kototo, Bachmann, Martens van Leer, Thovaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 16, 2022 PSG 0-1 Manchester United Club Friendlies Women

