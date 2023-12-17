Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Man Utd and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women are set to welcome Liverpool Women to Leigh Sports Village for a Women's Super League (WSL) encounter on Sunday.

The Red Devils will eye a fifth straight win in all competitions, from beating Liverpool 1-0 in a FA Women's League Cup tie to a 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the same competition.

Marc Skinner's side also picked league wins against Bristol City and Tottenham, while Matt Beard's side would aim for revenge as the Reds come into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Everton in a cup game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:15 pm GMT Venue: Leigh Sports Village

The Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm GMT on December 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Two in the UK, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd Women team news

Irene Guerrero and Hinata Miyazawa are sidelined through injuries, while also being without long-term absentees in Emma Watson, Gabby George, Jessica Simpson, Aoife Mannion and Evie Rabjohn.

For Sunday's WSL game, Skinner is expected to revert to the lineup from the Tottenham win.

Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Ladd; Parris, Toone, Galton; Malard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Liverpool Women team news

A hamstring injury continues to keep defender Jasmine Matthews out of action, while forward Mia Enderby is also a doubt after missing the last two matches due to concussion protocols.

Sophie Roman Haug is in fine form and should be involved in the Reds' attack again.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Holland, Hobinger, Nagano, Hinds; Van de Sanden, Haug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Bo Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard, Holland, Taylor Forwards: Kiernan, Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels, Flint

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 22, 2023 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United FA Women's League Cup May 27, 2023 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United Women's Super League January 15, 2023 Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool Women's Super League October 7, 2020 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United FA Women's League Cup September 28, 2019 Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool Women's Super League

