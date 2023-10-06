Manchester United Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Man Utd and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Alessia Russo is set for a reunion at Leigh Sports Village as Manchester United Women play host to Arsenal Women in Friday's Women's Super League contest.

The home side started their season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, while Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Leigh Sports Village

The Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on October 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd Women team news

United boss Marc Skinner will not be able to call on the services of Aoife Mannion and Emma Watson, while Rachel Williams may start on the bench again despite scoring the winner against Aston Villa.

Apart from Russo switching allegiances, Mary Earps was also linked with a summer move to Arsenal. The goalkeeper will start behind the center-back pairing of Maya Le Tissier and Millie Turner.

Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Ladd, Zelem; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Geyse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: George, Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Ferreira, Williams

Arsenal Women team news

England international Beth Mead needs more time to return from her ACL injury, with Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither, Vivianne Miedema and Teyah Goldie also out.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Russo celebrates against her former side if she scores her first WSL goal in Arsenal colours.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley; Pelova, Little, Walti, McCabe; Maanum, Foord, Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 19, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Women's Super League Nov 19, 2022 Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United Women's Super League Feb 5, 2022 Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Women's Super League Jan 19, 2022 Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United FA Women's League Cup Nov 21, 2021 Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal Women's Super League

