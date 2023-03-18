Manchester United vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup quarter-final

How to watch Man United against Fulham in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Manchester United are set to host Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils staged a comeback against West Ham United in the previous round to progress to the last eight. Erik ten Hag's men are fighting for silverware on the three fronts and after knocking out Real Betis from the Europa League, they should be confident of repeating their heroics in front of their own fans against a struggling Fulham.

All eyes will be on Marcus Rashford, who has been in terrific form, scoring 27 goals across all competitions. And if the England international remains on song then a last-four berth should be well within reach.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Fulham head into this fixture after receiving a 3-0 thrashing from Premier League leaders Arsenal. A quarter-final berth is Fulham's best run in the FA Cup since the 2009-10 season, and it has been over two decades since they reached the semifinals in 2001-02.

United have won each of their last eight FA Cup games against Fulham, which is not encouraging for the cottagers.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and how to stream it live online.

Man Utd vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Fulham Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

ITV1 and STV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player

Man Utd team news & squad

Casemiro remains suspended while Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial are injured. Whereas, Antony remains doubtful with illness along with Scott McTominay.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are long-term absentees.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton. Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Mengi, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Biassaka. Midfielders Sabitzer, Fred, Iqbal, Mainoo, Fernandes. Forwards Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Pellistri, Weghorst.

Fulham team news & squad

Joao Palhinha is coming back from his two-match ban. However, Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano remain absent.

But they will be boosted with the return of Willian, Tom Cairney, and Cedric Soares who could not feature against his parent-club Arsenal in their last outing.

Fulham possible XI: Rodak; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Willian, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Leno, Rodak. Defenders Diop, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Robinson, Tete, Soares. Midfielders Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid. Forwards Solomon, Willian, Wilson, James, Mitrovic, Vinicius.