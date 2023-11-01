Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup fourth round

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Man Utd and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The title deciding clash of this term's Carabao Cup will have at least one different team as last year's finalists, Manchester United and Newcastle United, face off in a fourth round tie on Wednesday.

Having surpassed Crystal Palace 3-0 in the third round, United will be looking to recover from their recent 3-0 league defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe's men head to Old Trafford after being held to a 2-2 draw at Wolves in the Premier League, apart from a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dortmund.

However, the Magpies have had better results such as the 4-1 win against PSG in Europe and pipping Manchester City 1-0 in the previous round at the League Cup.

Man Utd vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Newcastle will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on November 1 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Jadon Sancho continues to be distanced from all the first team activities, while all of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez remain sidelined through injuries.

Left out for the Manchester derby, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be considered by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag for Newcastle's visit.

Rotations could see the likes of Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon, Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo play a part on Wednesday, although Andre Onana may start ahead of Altay Bayindir in goal.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, Eriksen; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Newcastle team news

Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban from football for betting offences has been confirmed, leaving the midfielder out of action until August.

On the other hand, injuries have claimed of Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.

Just as in the third round game against the Cityzens, Howe can once again bring in the likes of Tino Livramento, Matt Targett and Joe Willock against United.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 2, 2023 Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United Premier League Feb 26, 2023 Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United Carabao Cup Oct 16, 2022 Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League Dec 27, 2021 Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United Premier League Sep 11, 2021 Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United Premier League

