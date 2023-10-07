Manchester United vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fan protests at Old Trafford are set to intensify, when Manchester United host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United have lost their last two home games after the mid-week 3-2 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, while the visitors are in their own struggle as the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest has extended their winless run to five games in all competitions.

Man Utd vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford will be played at the Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on October 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Given the 15:00 BST kick-off, the game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

With Sergio Reguilon not be in contention despite returning to training following a hamstring injury, it leaves United without any of their three natural left-backs due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

So Ten Hag may have to persist with playing Sofyan Amrabat at left-back against Brentford.

The list of absentees also include the likes of Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injuries, while Jadon Sancho faces time out on account of disciplinary action, but Kobbie Mainoo is back in training following a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the United boss has confirmed that Antony is ready to start a week after returning to the squad following a leave of absence.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Dalot Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Brentford team news

Although there are no fresh injury concerns from the Forest draw, the Bees boss Thomas Frank will not be able to avail the services of a number of players.

Besides the United linked long-term absentee, Rico Henry, all of Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva are ruled out through injuries, while Ivan Toney is suspended till January.

Neal Maupay may be leading the line of attack here, ahead of Keane Lewis-Potter, with Aaron Hickey at left-back despite being a booking away from a ban.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 6, 2023 Manchester United 1-0 Brentford Premier League Aug 13, 2022 Brentford 4-0 Manchester United Premier League May 3, 2022 Manchester United 3-0 Brentford Premier League Jan 19, 2022 Brentford 1-3 Manchester United Premier League Jul 28, 2021 Manchester United 2-2 Brentford Club Friendlies

