Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United find themselves outside of the Premier League top-five as Erik ten Hag's men get set to welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils will look to make it back-to-back wins having claimed a 2-1 victory against Chelsea, while the Cherries are aiming to build on their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on December 9 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

Given the 15:00 GMT kick-off, the game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Continuing to miss out on Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen on account of injuries, besides Jadon Sancho being exiled from the first team, Amad Diallo is available for selection after recovering from a knee injury.

Mason Mount and Raphael Varane will need onceovers, as one of Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans should partner Harry Maguire at center-back.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled to the first XI at the cost of either Antony or Alejandro Garnacho, while Kobbie Mainoo could replace Sofyan Amrabat in the middle.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mountn, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Bournemouth team news

The visitors' list of absentees is also rather lengthy. Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph are all sidelined with their respective issues.

Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook have forged a commendable partnership in the middle of the park, with Antoine Semenyo and Dominic Solanke involved upfront.

There is also the battle between Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara and Luis Sinisterra to start on the left flank.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 20, 2023 AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United Premier League January 3, 2023 Manchester United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League July 4, 2020 Manchester United 5-2 AFC Bournemouth Premier League November 2, 2019 AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United Premier League December 30, 2018 Manchester United 4-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

