'We have to be alert' - Man Utd transfer business done unless 'great opportunity' arises, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Antony and Martin Dubravka will be his last summer signings - but insists Manchester United will still be "alert" in the market.

Dutchman happy with current options

Ronaldo almost certain to stay beyond deadline

Frenkie de Jong still a long-term target

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag does not expect to make any further signings once deals for Ajax winger Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka are complete. The United manager has spent £227 million ($264m) this summer to overhaul the squad he inherited at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think so, it will be for this window the end," said Ten Hag. "But when there is great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club.

"This squad, we will go from September to minimum January, but we will play with this squad this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ten Hag has been backed with the signings of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Antony, he still wants to strengthen his squad.

De Jong was a priority target at the start of the summer - and United are prepared to reignite their interest in future windows.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international was desperate to leave for a Champions League club this summer - but there has been little interest from prospective suitors, which means it will take a dramatic late twist to see him move.

Ten Hag also confirmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka will remain, despite interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham.