Man Utd to miss out? Al-Ahli ready to make move for Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat

Aditya Gokhale
Amrabat (C)Getty Images
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with Man United this summer, is reportedly being courted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

  • Al-Ahli want Amrabat
  • Want to bolster midfield
  • Manchester United set to miss out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although any such move would mostly hinge on the Reds' ability to offload players before the transfer deadline. As per L'Equipe, Al-Ahli are eager to strengthen their squad even further by bringing in Amrabat, a reliable midfielder who helped Morocco reach the World Cup semifinals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After securing the acquisitions of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin, a signing of Amrabat would secure the team all around the pitch and help the club target a battle for the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr who have also bolstered their squads this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Sofyan AmrabatGetty ImagesRiyad MahrezAl Ahli Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli are actively pursuing a deal for Amrabat. They intend to finalise the transfer soon as the club finishes their pre-season tour and look to begin their season.

