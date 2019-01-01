Man Utd star Rashford can match Ronaldo - Solskjaer

The Norwegian was full of praise for his in-form striker and compared him to a superstar who once graced the Theatre of Dreams

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford can reach the level of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if he continues to improve on his current path.

Rashford continued his excellent form to start the season with another goal in United's stunning 2-1 derby win at Premier League champions on Saturday.

The 22-year-old United and star has scored 13 goals this term – 10 of those coming in the Premier League.

And Solskjaer backed Rashford to emulate five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who claimed three Premier League titles and the with United before leaving for in 2009.

"It's very easy to compare the two of them, yeah," Solskjaer said. "Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes - everything.

"The boy [Rashford] has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let's hope he continues like this.

"I don't want to talk about the amount of goals. As long as he keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he'll score goals."

Rashford struck twice on the opening day against in a 4-0 win, but then only scored once in his next seven league games and draw a blank in three matches also.

But a goal against a halted his poor scoring form on October 20, with the attacker going on a extraordinary run to score 10 goals in his last 10 club matches.

The Three Lions winger also has three goals in his last three international appearances to keep his spot in the starting XI despite pressure from Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

United - up to fifth in the Premier League standings following wins over City and - welcome to Old Trafford on Sunday as they hunt fourth-placed Chelsea, who are five points ahead.

The Reds will face , Newcastle, and in the league over the Christmas-New Year period.

However, before returning to Premier League action, the Reds face AZ in their sixth and final Group L Europa League fixture on Thursday, with a point needed to secure top position and a favourable draw in the knockout stage.