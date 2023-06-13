Man Utd shares skyrocket amid claims Sheikh Jassim takeover is about to be confirmed

Shares in Manchester United have skyrocketed in value in the last 24 hours following reports Sheikh Jassim's bid to buy the club has been successful.

Shares in club climb by 24 percent overnight

Reports in Qatar claim Sheikh Jassim bid successful

Qatari banker made fifth bid for United last week

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United's long takeover saga could be about to come to an end after shares in the club jumped following reports in Qatar that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has beat INEOS in the race to buy the Red Devils. Shares in the club on the New York Stock Exchange rose from $19.20 on Monday morning to a peak of $25.01 by the close of the day, an increase of 24.20 percent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qatari newspaper Al-Watan reported on Monday night that Sheikh Jassim had managed to convince the Glazer family to sell the club outright and that he had been given the green light to proceed with the takeover. Sheikh Jassim, who is the son of the former Prime Minister of Qatar, has made five bids for the club, including two after the deadline set by the Raine Group, which is organising the sale. The Glazer family, who have faced waves of protest this season for their management of the club, announced in November that they were "exploring strategic alternatives" for the club. A source told GOAL that Sheikh Jassim's team was still awaiting clarity from the sellers.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is extra pressure on United to complete the sale process as soon as possible as the transfer window opens on Wednesday. Until the takeover has been resolved, the club cannot set spending budgets for transfers.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT: A decision on the takeover is expected to be announced this week. However, neither the Glazers nor the Raine Group have made an official announcement on when the sale will be completed.