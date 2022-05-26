Man Utd duo Bruno Fernandes & Lindelof team up to raise money for Ukraine victims with special raffles

The Red Devils pair are giving fans the chance to win prizes including signed shirts and a private tour of the club's Carrington training complex

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof have joined forces with UNICEF to hold a series of prize draws with all money raised going towards Ukrainian conflict victims.

A private tour of United's training base, accompanied by Fernandes and Lindelof is one of the prizes, as well as signed items from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Tyson Fury and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Portugal international revealed the pair's plan to raise money for UNICEF by holding random draws, whereby those who purchase tickets will be in with a chance of winning various prizes in a raffle format.

What have Fernandes and Lindelof said?

A message posted on the Crowdfunder page the duo have setup reads: "As Manchester United footballers we want to use our platforms and profiles to raise as much money as possible for UNICEF's Ukraine Appeal.

"We want to help as many children and their families as we can. Thank you."

When is the draw & how much are tickets?

The purchase of tickets was opened on May 26 and will run until June 9.

You can participate and be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes on offer by visiting the Crowdfunder page, with each entry ticket costing £5.

