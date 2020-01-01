Man Utd risk 'embarrassment' this season and cannot blame fixture congestion, says Berbatov

The former Old Trafford favourite says the Red Devils can have "no excuses" if they continue to slide down the Premier League table

risk "embarrassment" this season if they fail to rediscover their consistency, according to Dimitar Berbatov, who says the Red Devils cannot blame their struggles on fixture congestion.

United sit 14th in the Premier League table after their first seven fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign, with only three wins recorded alongside three defeats and a draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have yet to win at Old Trafford, and will be aiming to buck that trend when arrive in Manchester on November 21.

A 3-1 win over at Goodison Park on Saturday served as a timely reminder of what the Red Devils are capable of when firing on all cylinders, but Solskjaer hit out at schedulers post-match for failing to grant his team adequate recovery time after their defeat against .

“The authorities set us up to fail, who is responsible? We've had enough of that," he said. “Players this season, in these times, a pandemic, mentally and physically, it's draining.

"Let us play on a Sunday, there's an international break after this, it's a joke.”

Berbatov doesn't think that United can use such an excuse for any negative results, though, and has warned that his old club are in danger of plunging to new depths unless they can start delivering the goods week in, week out.

"This season is different, there are a lot of games in a short space of time. Matches in the Premier League, in Europe and then all of a sudden international breaks, but this cannot be used as an excuse," the ex-Red Devils striker told Betfair.

"United have faced fixture congestion for many years, during my time and even before my time. United are used to playing in the Premier League, Europe and in the cups - we used to win them all as well.

"There can be no excuses, the situation is the same for everyone else, the performances are just not consistent enough. They need to improve sooner rather than later because other teams will get ahead of them and they could become a real embarrassment.

"It's like United need to be under pressure to produce a winning performance. But there's only so long you can operate like that - they won't produce the win every time the pressure is piled on.

"In the end, it isn't going to finish well if they continue being so inconsistent. The team needs to find consistency and produce good football game after game."

Berbatov still believes Solskjaer is the right man to lead United despite their recent troubles, but he has urged the 47-year-old to address a lack of urgency when possession is turned over in order to avoid any further dips in form.

He added: "I still think the players believe in Solskjaer and they like him. I think he has their trust and they have his. There's something that just isn't working right in games when they are losing.

"The problem for me is, sometimes when they don't have the ball they have a lack of mobility to chase and get the ball back.

"Overall, though, I believe they're still playing for the manager and they all like each other. But sometimes that's not enough and to be 14th in the table isn't good for United.

"I hope in their next game - against West Brom in the Premier League - we won't see another dip in form. If that happens then we'll be talking about the same thing again."