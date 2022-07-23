Man Utd remain keen on Antony transfer but Ajax playing hardball over £68m demands

The Dutch side do not want to sell the 22-year-old and the Red Devils are reluctant to meet their asking price

Manchester United have not given up on signing Ajax star Antony. The Premier League side are plotting a last attempt to land the winger, GOAL understands, but the Dutch team do not want to let him leave and have frustrated the Red Devils with their demands.

United have been after the 22-year-old all summer and his agents travelled to Europe early in the transfer window to arrange a deal.

But the club's previous offer of €60 million (£51m/$61m) fell far short of the figure Ajax are demanding for Antony.

Article continues below

What do we know about Man Utd's pursuit of Antony?

Ajax are still holding out for €80m (£68m/$82m) before they would be willing to let the Brazil international leave this summer.

Plus, the club have no desire or need to sell him, having already sold Lisandro Martinez to United, Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund and Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich for considerable fees.

United are not prepared to match Ajax's current asking price, but they are willing to improve on their previous offer.

How long is left on Antony's contract at Ajax?

Antony joined the Eredivisie team from Sao Paulo in July 2020 and signed a five-year contract.

He has made 78 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 22 times.

GOAL understands that Sao Paulo will earn a significant portion of any transfer fee above €15m (£13m/$15m) that the Dutch side receive for him.

Bigger picture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been eager to bring his former Ajax players with him to Old Trafford. He's already signed Martinez and is also interested in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who once played for him in the Dutch top-flight.

Ten Hag has seen Antony's development first-hand and believes the forward could become a star in the Premier League and a transfer risk worth taking.