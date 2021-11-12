Man Utd owner Glazer hails Ronaldo in speech to Tulane University American football team

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer invoked Cristiano Ronaldo in a motivational speech he delivered to the Tulane University football team.

Glazer, who along with his wife Jill are major donors to the university, was looking to motivate the American football team in the midst of a difficult season that sees them with a 1-8 record.

To do so, he spoke about the work ethic of Ronaldo – though he did make an error in identifying the age at which the Portuguese star joined Man Utd.

What was said?

"He joined us when he was 16 years old," Glazer said of Ronaldo, who actually joined United when he was 18.

"And from the day he joined Manchester United, he was the first person to practice and the last person to leave practice.

"So great athletes don't just be great, they're not born great – they work extra hard, and they try their best and you just have to do your best.

"You have to be as focused as possible and try to achieve what you can achieve."

Glazer's speech was posted on Tulane Football's Twitter account, but was later deleted.

The Glazer family's ownership

Many Man Utd fans have been left unsatisfied with the stewardship of the Glazer family, as the club have fallen behind their rivals in recent seasons.

United have not won the Premier League since 2012-13 and have not won the Champions League since 2007-08.

The club's attempt to join the Super League earlier this year led to massive fan protests that forced the postponement of a game at Old Trafford.

