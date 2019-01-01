‘Man Utd or Arsenal could drop out of top six’ – Redknapp sees established sides ‘miles way’ from required level

A man with vast managerial experience in the Premier League believes the likes of Everton and West Ham can compete for lofty finishes in 2019-20

and are in danger of missing out on top-six finishes in the Premier League next season, says Harry Redknapp, with members of the established elite currently “miles away” from the required level.

Over the course of a distinguished career, Redknapp has spent many years competing with the Red Devils and Gunners as a player and coach.

He has seen them transformed into global superpowers and regulars in the annual battle for qualification.

The former West Ham and boss is, however, of the opinion that those at Old Trafford and Emirates Stadium have regressed and are now in danger of allowing the chasing pack to close in and overtake them.

“I think next season we might see one of the big six dropping out,” Redknapp told talkSPORT when offering his predictions for the 2019-20 campaign.

“I’m not sure how strong Arsenal are defensively and, unless they bring some players in, I don’t see where they’re going to be next year,

“I honestly think Manchester United are the same.

“[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has a big future, but I think they need four, five, maybe even six players. I think they’re miles away.

“Man United need to bring in good players to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the chance to be successful and, looking at it at the moment, I wouldn’t see them making the top four.

“They need to restructure that team, there’s an awful lot of work that needs to be done there to get them challenging for the title again.

“Someone might creep into that top six next year, it would make a good change, wouldn’t it?

“I think maybe , they finished strongly last year, and West Ham will be closer this year. West Ham have made a couple of good signings and they could be a team that could certainly get closer.

“Even , they had a great season, they’ve got some fantastic players and they could be one of the teams getting in there.”

Leicester were the last side to break up the fabled ‘big six, when they swept to an unlikely title triumph in 2015-16.

Big money will be spent this summer by those hoping to do likewise, but the likes of United and Arsenal are also ready to bolster their ranks – with the Red Devils having already completed a deal for Daniel James as they now close in on the £50 million ($63m) signing of Crystal Palace full-back Wan-Bissaka.