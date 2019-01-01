Man Utd-linked Cillessen frustrated by Barcelona’s €60m asking price

The Dutch goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but he fears he may be priced out of a summer switch away from Camp Nou

Jasper Cillessen has made no secret of his desire to move away from , but fears a €60 million (£53m/$67m) valuation is pricing him out of the market.

The Dutch goalkeeper has filled a back-up role throughout his time at Camp Nou.

He was snapped up from in the summer of 2016 as a highly-rated performer.

Across three seasons in Catalunya, Cillessen has made just 32 appearances – with none of those coming in .

That is because his rival for a starting berth, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is considered to be one of the very best in the business.

The 30-year-old is tied to a contract through to 2021, but he is hoping to see a break in that agreement granted.

Cillessen, understandably, wants to find regular football away from the Spanish champions.

He had been hoping that the summer of 2019 would deliver the move he craves, but Barca are reluctant to part with a proven performer for any less than his full market value.

That situation is frustrating a international, with Cillessen telling VTBL: “The fact that Barcelona ask for €60m for me does not help anything.

“I still have to wait and see what happens in one of the top five European leagues. [A decision] will only be taken after the holidays.”

are among those said to hold an interest in Cillessen.

Premier League giants at Old Trafford are still sweating on the future of current No. 1 David de Gea.

The Spaniard is yet to commit to fresh terms and will see his deal with the Red Devils expire in the summer of 2020.

It could be that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself in the market for a new keeper in the next transfer window.

Cillessen would be a ready-made replacement for De Gea, while he could also slot seamlessly into any number of sides across Europe.

It does, however, remain to be seen whether Barca will open themselves up to a sale and lower their demands for a player who is obviously eager to take on a new challenge.