Man Utd legend Schmeichel would ‘love’ to see Spurs star Son at Old Trafford

The iconic former Red Devils goalkeeper says an “incredible player” would be a very welcome addition to the squad Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working with

legend Peter Schmeichel would “love to see” Heung-min Son at Old Trafford, with the star considered to be “an incredible player”.

There is little chance of Spurs sanctioning the sale of a international, especially to a Premier League rival.

Son is, however, considered to be a player of the mould that the Red Devils are crying out for.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does have plenty of firepower at his disposal, with a Marcus Rashford brace sealing a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

He is, however, in the market for more proven performers and Schmeichel admits that Son boasts the kind of qualities that United should be looking for.

The iconic former goalkeeper told Amazon Prime Sport of the hard-working 27-year-old forward: “I would love to see him [at Old Trafford].

“Yeah, I know [there’s quite a few players I would have from Spurs].

“He is an incredible player. It really is difficult to understand how good he is.”

Son was unable to help Spurs to a positive result at Old Trafford in midweek.

Dele Alli was back among the goals for the north London outfit, but Jose Mourinho was left empty-handed on his first reunion with United since being relieved of his managerial duties by the Red Devils 12 months ago.

Schmeichel believes the Portuguese came unstuck as a result of getting selection and tactical calls wrong, with a more adventurous approach taken than he usually favours.

“Hindsight is such a great thing,” added Schmeichel.

“I think if Jose looks back at this game, he’ll have regrets over the way he lined up today.

“We started out thinking ‘ooh, this is so anti-Jose’. I expected him to come in and park the bus and see what happens.

Article continues below

“Then, he goes out and plays attacking players, [Lucas] Moura, Alli, Son, [Harry] Kane, even [Moussa] Sissoko and we thought they were going to come in and attack.

“But they didn’t, they came out and sat back. I think that was part of the tactic.

“With how the second half unfolded, with [Tanguy] Ndombele coming on, he did really well. I think he would have started with him today.”