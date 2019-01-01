Man Utd legend Keane quits Nottingham Forest role after just five months

The ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder was appointed as Martin O'Neill's number two in January but will now look to re-start his own managerial career

Former midfielder Roy Keane has stepped down as assistant boss to resurrect his managerial career.

The 47-year-old spent just five months at the City Ground, where he was working as Martin O'Neill's number two.

Keane has previously managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town and is now seeking a new job.

A statement from the club read: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that assistant manager Roy Keane has left the club.

"Roy would like to express his gratitude to the club's owner, board of directors, the staff, the players and in particular manager Martin O'Neill for the opportunity to return to the City Ground."

Keane has not held a senior management position since leaving Sunderland in 2011, having worked in an assistant capacity with , and Forest over the last six years.

But he has previously admitted he is keen on landing a top job and has taken the decision to end his association with O'Neill, whom he also worked alongside in the Irish coaching set-up.

"Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for," Keane said in a statement.

Forest finished ninth in the Championship last season, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

Keane was a fans favourite at the City Ground as a young professional, beginning his career in with Forest in the 1990s before being bought by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for £3.5 million.

His managerial career began brightly at the Stadium of Light in 2006 when he guided Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League in his first season, but he suffered a disappointing follow-up spell at Ipswich Town, whom he failed to lead out of the Championship.