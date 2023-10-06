The Lionesses' next star? Man Utd's Leah Galton reveals she could make England return after matching Alessia Russo's WSL goal tally last season

Manchester United forward Leah Galton could make England return after she matched Alessia Russo's WSL goal tally last season.

Galton excused herself from international duty in 2019

Has stuck to her stance

Might rethink her decision in the future

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward performed well in the previous domestic campaign where she notched up 10 goals - the same as her then-United team-mate Russo - and four assists in just 20 league appearances. She also scored crucial goals against derby rivals Manchester City and away from home against Tottenham but chose to excuse herself from the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup.

That was not the first time she had refrained from going away for international duty. Since she withdrew herself from a national team camp back in 2018 for personal reasons, Galton has not featured for the Lionesses. However, she admitted that things could change in the future before she hangs up her boots.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's never a total 'no' because it's always a privilege to play for your country and I wouldn't 100% right that off yet but right now - and I'm not sure how long it will last - I don't feel like I'm in the place to do that. So. I will keep checking in with them and see if they want me to go back in the future and we'll see what happens," she said during an interview with Forbes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galton revealed that she makes the most of the international breaks to improve certain aspects of her game that take a back seat during regular practice sessions. She also loves spending some quality time with her family as things are on the back burner during that period.

"I definitely take the days off we get and use them wisely because we don't get many of them in season so I think it's a good time for me to just kind of do 'normal life' per se and spend time with my family and have a bit of a break," she said.

"When we are in training, we work really hard because there's only about six or seven of us. We get a lot of reps, a lot of sets and stuff that we don't usually get. So it's a good time to practice the things we need to practice."

WHAT NEXT? Galton will be back in action with the Red Devils against Arsenal tonight in a WSL encounter at Leigh Sports Village.