Man Utd lacking belief and quality in front of goal, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils have lost four of their last five games and their manager feels missed chances are taking a toll

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on 's forwards to rediscover their ruthless streak ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham.

United have lost four of their past five games in all competitions – scoring just four goals in the process and drawing blanks against both and in 2-0 and 1-0 defeats - respectively - while slipping twice to by a 2-1 scoreline.

It is a run that stands in stark contrast to the freewheeling early weeks of Solskjaer's reign and something he has been trying to address on the training field.

"You're never happy when you don't win games, but it's been a period now where we've played some good teams," the former Norway striker told a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against West Ham.

"We've had some good performances but haven't had the quality or belief in front of goal that we should have.

"Against Wolves and Arsenal, we should have won those league games with the amount of chances.

"We've been practising. As a striker, I know how important that little bit of belief is and trust in yourself."

Romelu Lukaku's last goals came in the 3-1 triumph at on March 6, while Anthony Martial has netted once since returning from a groin injury the following weekend.

"Sometimes you don't have that little feel, that little confidence. You have to do it in training and hope that it comes out again in the games," Solskjaer added.

"We have been fantastic but lately we haven't been ruthless or clinical enough in front of goal."

United now face a difficult run of fixtures as they try to return to form, with West Ham, Barcelona, , and their next five games in all competitions as they seek to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils are sixth and three points off in fourth, and face a real battle to qualify for Europe's premier club competition again next season.