Ex-Man Utd striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez loses European goal record to current Feyenoord & Mexico star Santiago Gimenez

Former Manchester United striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has lost a European goal record to current Mexico star Santiago Gimenez.

El Tri legend hit 20 goals for Red Devils

European debut record now broken

Gimenez starring in the Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Mexican frontman, who is still going strong in MLS with the LA Galaxy, hit 20 goals for the Red Devils during his debut campaign at Old Trafford in 2010-11. He registered 59 efforts for United in total and also spent time with Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla during his time in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gimenez has now bettered Chicharito’s return from his first season in England, with the 22-year-old starring in the Netherlands for Feyenoord on the back of a 2022 transfer from Cruz Azul.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gimenez, who has 10 senior international caps to his name, bagged a brace on his latest Eredivisie outing for Feyenoord against Excelsior. Those efforts have taken him to 22 goals for the season across all competitions, allowing him to wrestle a notable record away from iconic countryman Chicharito.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Former Atletico Madrid forward Luis Garcia also managed 20 goals during his first season in Spain, but Gimenez has now bettered that return and will hope to enjoy a productive career in Europe himself after proving his worth.