Man Utd face Chelsea and Arsenal face Man City or Newcastle in FA Cup semi-finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will meet the Blues at Wembley to decide who reaches the final

The ties will be played at Wembley on the 18th and 19th of July.

The ties will be played at Wembley on the 18th and 19th of July.

Manchester United sealed their place in the last four on Saturday when they won 2-1 away at Norwich after extra time, as Harry Maguire struck with two minutes left to play against the hosts, who went down to 10 men late in the second half.

Chelsea went through with a narrow score line, too, as Ross Barkley was on target in the 63rd minute to secure a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

United and Chelsea have faced each other three times already this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team coming out on top each time. The Red Devils opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over Frank Lampard's team before beating them 2-1 in the in October. They then got the better of the Blues at Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 victory.

However, Chelsea's last FA Cup success came at United's expense, as the London outfit won the trophy for the eighth time in their history when they ran out 1-0 winners in 2018.

Arsenal progressed to the last four thanks to a late winner against on Sunday, with Dani Ceballos popping up with the decisive goal after Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty was cancelled out by a David McGoldrick goal.

The Gunners' opponents are yet to be determined as the clash between Newcastle and City was still being played when the draw was made on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team may feel more confident if they were to come up against Newcastle, having already beaten them twice this season, whereas they suffered 3-0 defeats in both matches against City.

Pep Guardiola's team are looking to defend their crown, having beaten in the decider last year, but Arsenal are the FA Cup's most successful team, having won it 13 times in their history.

Manchester United are the second most frequent champions with 12 wins to their name, with their most recent coming in 2016. City and Newcastle, meanwhile, have won it six times each.

The FA Cup final is scheduled to be played at Wembley on August 1.