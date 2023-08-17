Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke bizarrely claims his old club should re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea - despite outcast flopping during his spell at Old Trafford

Manchester Utd legend Dwight Yorke believes Romelu Lukaku is still good enough to play for the club, despite being sold by the Rd Devils in 2019.

Yorke believes Lukaku is a 'match-winner'

Belgian not wanted by Chelsea

Striker played for Man Utd between 2017-2019

WHAT HAPPENED? Former United striker Yorke believes that Lukaku could still make a valid contribution to the club four years after leaving, with many considering the Belgian a flop after his spell at Old Trafford saw him score 28 Premier League goals in 66 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Romelu Lukaku is absolutely still good enough to play for a top-six club," he told OLBG. "I think Man United or Tottenham should take Lukaku on a short-term loan deal and agree to pay a certain amount of his wages.

"As much as people say about Lukaku, he has a very impressive goalscoring record and he doesn't get as much credit as he deserves. If you have a fired-up Lukaku who wants to play for you, he's a match-winner and a handful for any opponent in the world. Man United have invested heavily in Rasmus Hojlund, but if you want to compete with the best then Lukaku is that player who can score 15 to 20 goals in a season, which is priceless and hard to find in today's game. Lukaku is still only 30 years old and a proven goalscorer, I think whoever gets him on a short loan deal will have done good and subtle business."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is little chance of Lukaku returning to United, now or in the future. United spent some £72 million ($92m) to take Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, and it's unlikely Erik ten Hag would want to bring the Chelsea striker back.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The player finds himself at a crossroads in his career. A move to Inter or Juventus is looking unlikely, and the player has rejected the chance to head to Saudi Arabia. He's fast running out of options and was even linked with a move to Tottenham as a replacement for Harry Kane.