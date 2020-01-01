Man Utd confirm Telles has tested positive for Covid-19

The full-back, who signed for the club this summer, has missed the last two games after contracting the virus

Alex Telles has missed ’s last two fixtures after testing positive for Covid-19, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed.

After an impressive debut against in the last week he was a surprise omission from the squad as United were held to a goalless draw against at the weekend.

The full-back was also absent as Solskjaer’s side demolished on Wednesday night and Solskjaer explained why.

More teams

He said: “Telles has tested positive for coronavirus, he's been out for a few days. No symptoms, he'll be fine, back soon.”

The defender becomes the second member of the first team to have tested positive after Paul Pogba missed international duty in September having contracted the virus. The Frenchman was back in the starting XI for United’s win on Wednesday night as Solskjaer changed his system to a diamond in midfield.

“I think we have had abundance of good midfielders at the club,” Solskjaer said. “Today [the system] worked. The work off the ball was incredible - Nemanja [Matic], Fred, Donny [van de Beek] and Paul worked their socks off.

“I’m sure Fred covered every single blade of pass on the pitch and it’s amazing how he gets back for the next one.”

Article continues below

While the midfield were the architects for United’s fine European display, it was clinical finishing from Mason Greenwood and an 18-minute hat-trick from substitute Marcus Rashford that wrapped up a second group stage victory for Solskjaer’s side.

“Now is not the time to think how many goals he could end up with,” Solskjaer said about Rashford’s potential. “We focus on the next job at hand. One step at a time - if you get too far ahead you’re going to lose focus. Marcus has showed he can keep focusing on what’s important on and off the pitch.

“We are very happy with the start, we have played against two very good teams and we have performed fantastic. If we focus on the next job and the next job, who knows how far we can go. Istanbul next week, hopefully we can go there and win."