Manchester United growing in confidence over Varane deal

The Real Madrid defender is a priority target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to strengthen his back line ahead of the new campaign

Manchester United are growing confident a deal can be agreed to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane after positive talks over the weekend.

The centre-back is a priority target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to strengthen his back line and Goal understands there were positive talks over personal terms and a transfer fee over the last few days.

Should the France international sign he would become the second major signing of the summer for United after they landed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

What do we know?

United have been working on a deal to land the 28-year-old since agreeing terms to sign Sancho at the start of the month. Solskjaer knows he needs to strengthen his back line if United are to get closer to winning the title and the Real Madrid man has been earmarked as the ideal candidate.

While a deal is not yet agreed it is edging closer after positive discussions over terms and fee over the weekend.

Goal reported work has been done to bridge the gap in valuation and a deal could be agreed between €45m (£39/$53m) and €55m (£47m/$65m) and it is understood United are pushing for the fee to be under €50m.

What is Varane’s contract situation?

The defender has one year left on his current deal and it is understood he has no interest in putting pen to paper on a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are aware of the situation and understand that if they do not sell him this summer then they risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Madrid have already lost Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer and can’t =afford to let another star of their team leave for free. It is believed he will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford if everything goes to plan and a deal can be finalised.

Who else are United targeting?

Solskjaer is keen on signing a right-back with discussions having taken place with Kieran Trippier, and a central midfielder is also on the shopping list.

However, there is an acceptance that while there are funds they are not unlimited, and it may not be possible to land all potential targets in the current window.

Article continues below

A deal for Sancho was wrapped up relatively early, meaning United have five weeks left of the current window to work on strengthening and finalising the squad for the new campaign.

Paul Pogba’s future is still up in the air with the club and player yet to agree terms over a new contract. Solskjaer said talks are ongoing with Pogba’s representatives but the club risk losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer if he does not put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

Further reading