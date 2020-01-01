Man Utd cancel mid-season Middle East training camp due to safety fears

The Red Devils have decided against a trip to the region in wake of recent political tensions and will instead remain in Europe in February

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the club have cancelled plans to hold their mid-season training camp in the Middle East due to saftey fears.

The region's warm weather is often seen as an ideal climate for footballers to rejuvenate and break up the European winter.

Recent political drama between and the United States has, however, seen the Red Devils rule out a potential trip to the Middle East.

While the club will not ban players from heading to Dubai, a popular spot for footballers, they have decided against taking the whole squad to the region, with Solskjaer conceding the current situation is a concern that far transcends on-field matters.

"Yeah, if there is one thing that worries me it’s not on the football pitch," Solskjaer told reporters.

"There are other things that will worry me more than football. We were looking at the Middle East but that is definitely not going to happen.

"I am going to give [the players] a few days off. I don't know where they will all scatter around but we will stay in Europe.

"This mid-season break will be very important for everyone and we have five or six games until then.

"We are just going to stick at it and hang in there until then, and get the performances and results and results we hope we are going to get. And get some vitamin D and get ready for the last three months."

United are no strangers to the Middle East, with the club having spent time at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai in 2018 and 2019. The Red Devils also played three times in across the last decade.

Solskjaer's men still have five games to play before the mid-season break, with the Red Devils currently fifth in the Premier League.

They next face in a third round replay on Wednesday before heading to Anfield to face league leaders on Sunday.

After going three games without a win, the Red Devils bounced back last time out with a convincing 4-0 victory against Norwich City.

That result leaves the club five points shy of fourth-placed and two points ahead of , who sit sixth.