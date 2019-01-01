Man Utd & Barcelona target Olmo admits time in Croatia is over

The Spain international has starred for Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, but has admitted it's time to take the 'next step'

and -linked attacker Dani Olmo has admitted he is ready to make a move from , saying his "cycle there is over".

The highly-rated international was linked with a switch during the close season, but ended up staying with the Croatian giants.

However, the 21-year-old wants a switch amid reports are interested in making a move for the attacker in January.

"Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step," Olmo told Jugones.

"In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play .

"But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving.

He had been linked with a move to both Barcelona and Manchester United earlier this season, but played down the transfer talk at the time.

“Honestly, I know absolutely nothing about it," Olmo told Croatian publication T-Portal.

“It’s for my manager Andy Bara and my dad.

“However, I’m not burdened by this.”

The attacker's agent has been working hard behind the scenes to secure a transfer for his client, which Olmo claimed would be the 'most expensive sale in Croatian football history.'

“I send all interested clubs to Dinamo and when the clubs agree on a fee, I will come to agree on the conditions for Dani," Bara told Sportske Novosti in July.

“Dani can play for any club as he has already shown this at the Euro U21s. When we are talking about Manchester United, they have no such player as Olmo.”

Olmo starred for Spain's Under-21 side last summer as they won the European U21 Championship, and made his senior debut in November 2019, scoring in a 7-0 demolition of Malta in qualifying.

However, it was in the Champions League where he has really caught the eye in 2019-20. He scored three goals and assisted three more in five games in qualifying and then scored against both and in the group stage.