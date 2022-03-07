Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been named in the latest Argentina squad, with Lionel Messi also selected by Lionel Scaloni for the next set of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Garnacho joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has since played for the Premier League club at U18, U19 and U23 level, impressing in a role on the left side of the attack.

The 18-year-old was born in Spain and has played for La Roja's youth sides, but is also eligible to play for Argentina through his mother and has caught Scaloni's eye.

Garnacho receives maiden call-up

Garnacho has been called up to play international football at senior level for the first time in his fledgling career, with Scaloni including the forward in his preliminary squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.

Argentina are already safely through to the tournament in Qatar and have made a play to secure the United starlet's services in the future ahead of Spain, but it remains to be seen whether he will make the final cut when the 44-man squad is whittled down.

In the event that Garnacho appears in both games, he will still need to feature in one further match for Argentina in order for the country to confirm his allegiance under current FIFA rules regarding players under the age of 21.

Garnacho's credentials

Garnacho has gradually worked his way up the academy ladder at Old Trafford and has made great strides forward so far in 2021-22.

He has scored four goals in four games to fire United into the FA Youth Cup semi-finals while also breaking into the U23 squad.

Garnacho has found the net 14 times across all competitions for the Red Devils this term and also laid on five assists, and will now hope to get the chance to play with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi when the international break comes into effect.

Argentina's preliminary squad in full

