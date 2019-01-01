Man-of-the-match winner Idrissa Gueye hails Everton’s ‘fantastic’ win vs. Chelsea
Idrissa Gueye has lauded Everton’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League game at Goodison Park.
Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson helped the Toffees return to winning ways following their stalemate with Liverpool and loss to Newcastle United.
The 29-year-old midfielder delivered a sterling performance in the encounter helping his side to keep a clean sheet and was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award.
Following the impressive showing, the former Aston Villa man has taken to the social media to express his feelings.
“Fantastic result at home. Proud of the team for the three points and a clean sheet! Honoured to receive the MOTM,” Gueye tweeted.
Gueye will hope to replicate the form when Senegal take on Madagascar in their African Cup of Nations qualifying tie and friendly game with Mali on March 22 and 26 respectively.