‘Man City would batter the door down to take Jorginho’ – Sarri also backed by Chelsea legend after ‘nonsense’ criticism

The Blues midfielder, and his boss, have faced questions at times in the 2018-19 campaign, but Pat Nevin believes both have proved their worth

would “batter the door down to take Jorginho”, claims legend Pat Nevin, while criticism of Maurizio Sarri is has been branded “nonsense” in the wake of a triumph.

Two high-profile figures at Stamford Bridge have faced plenty of uncomfortable questions during the 2018-19 campaign.

Both arrived in west London from last summer, with a highly-rated coach making the acquisition of a midfielder he knows well one of his first pieces of business.

Jorginho and Sarri earned plenty of plaudits early on, but their respective roles began to frustrate many as the season wore on.

They have, however, helped to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and a continental crown.

Nevin believes two proven performers have silenced their detractors, with Jorginho showing why he was wanted at the Etihad Stadium and Sarri staking a serious claim for an extended stay at Chelsea amid talk of a potential return to Serie A at Juventus.

“I thought the stuff being said about Sarri was nonsense,” Nevin told Radio 5 Live Sport.

“I thought the Jorginho thing was a masterstroke from the start, [N’Golo] Kante’s been brilliant since he moved into that forward area.

“I think some of the stuff that was said about Sarri after the [Carabao] cup final was - I’ll not use the word I was going to use there - but rubbish as well.

“He’s built something really nice-looking and I’ve enjoyed watching it being built.

“When people say these things about players like Jorginho and the manager, I’m kind of offended by them.

“If I say it they’ll just say, ‘You’re biased towards Chelsea'. Man City would batter the door down to take Jorginho right now, that’s how good a player he is.

“We hear all this stuff and I do not get it or see it. Sarri in his first year has had an amazing year.

“Third place was a scrape but they got there. They’ve won [the Europa League] at a canter, played absolutely brilliantly.

“I would love to see that guy get another year, but he might not because Chelsea do strange things and change their managers very, very quickly.

“I hope they don’t do it this time, that guy deserves another year to see if he can develop it further.”

Chelsea crushed London rivals 4-1 in the Europa League final, making history in the process as the first side to claim the trophy on the back of an unbeaten record in the competition.