Man City vs Leeds: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Manchester City will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is a point above second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand - which means they have the chance to go four points clear ahead of the last few rounds of the season.

City are unbeaten in the league since their loss to Tottenham back in February - a run that has now stretched to a total of 12 matches which includes the double over title rivals Arsenal. The team from Manchester needs to ensure they don't drop points to avoid allowing the Gunners taking back the lead.

Leeds United have not managed to pick up a win from their last six fixtures and find themselves in a battle to escape relegation from the Premier League. They suffered heavy defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace during this run and were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth in their most recent outing away from home. Leeds, who are 17th in the standings, will hope to cause a massive upset and take points off the Cityzens.

Kick-off Time

Game: Man City vs Leeds United Date: May 6, 2023 Saturday Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Premier League Watch here

Team News & Squads

Man City News

Pep Guardiola will be pleased to welcome Kevin De Bruyne back into full training. The midfielder has been out injured for a week but he could return to the matchday squad after a late fitness check.

The Catalan boss will be concerned about the overall fitness and recovery of his players and may be forced to rotate his squad this weekend, with an eye on the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid next week. He will, however, be glad that there are no fresh injury concerns in the City camp.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Ake Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden Forwards Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Leeds News

Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper are out for Leeds due to injuries. New boss Sam Allardyce also revealed that there a few players with niggles in the squad.

Club top scorer Rodrigo is likely to return to the starting lineup to lead the line for Leeds after he only made the bench in their defeat to Bournemouth. It will be interesting to see Allardyce's first XI as the Leeds boss with the team in a hectic fight to avoid relegation.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie, Forshaw; Summerville, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Players Position Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robels Defenders Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober Midfielders Roca, McKennie, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville Forwards Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford, Gnonto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Result Competition December 2022 Leeds 1-3 Man City Premier League April 2022 Leeds 0-4 Man City Premier League December 2021 Man City 7-0 Leeds Premier League April 2021 Man City 1-2 Leeds Premier League October 2020 Leeds 1-1 Man City Premier League

