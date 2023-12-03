Manchester City vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Manchester City and Tottenham will be looking to keep in touch with current Premier League leaders Arsenal when Pep Guardiola's men go up against Ange Postecoglou's side at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
While City are four points off the top of the table following a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Spurs lost all their league outings in November to go from top to sixth.
Tottenham recently faced losses to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa but are just three points off the Cityzens ahead of Sunday's showdown.
Man City vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 3, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on December 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Man City vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Man City team news
Ederson can reclaim his place from Stefan Ortega in goal, with Nathan Ake likely to come in place of Josko Gvardiol in the back-three.
John Stones may continue on the bench for now, while Matheus Nunes remains a major doubt due to a muscle problem.
Having missed the last two games with a thigh issue, Mateo Kovacic has returned to full training, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to be sidelines with a hamstring injury.
An expected change going forward could see Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku starting ahead of Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish.
Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Alvarez
Tottenham team news
Postecoglou will not be able to avail of the services of Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Ashley Phillips, Alfie Whiteman and Pape Matar Sarr through injuries, while Cristian Romero will serve the last game of his three-match ban.
Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma is back from from his own ban to start alongside either Giovani Lo Celso or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle.
Once again, Eric Dier is likely to start on the bench as Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are tipped to continue at center-back, while Son Heung-min is supported in attack by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Bryan Gil.
Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 5, 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City
|Premier League
|January 19, 2023
|Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|February 19, 2022
|Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|August 15, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City
|Premier League
|April 25, 2021
|Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Carabao Cup