Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Man City and Red Star, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Champions League winners Manchester City are set to welcome Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium for a meeting in the European top-flight on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's men extended their winning run to six games in all competitions as they defeated West Ham 3-1 at the weekend, while Red Star are coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 loss to Cukaricki in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Germany's RB Leipzig and Young Boys from Switzerland are also this season's Champions League Group G.

Man City vs Red Star kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Red Star Belgrade will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man City vs Red Star online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Kevin De Bruyne is the long-term absentee at the club, while the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and John Stones emerge as doubts for Tuesday's clash.

With Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland both involved in the attack, Guardiola may look to deploy Nathan Ake at left-back here.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Red Star team news

Red Star boss Barak Bakhar will have a full squad at his disposal, as Aleksander Katai has recovered from a back problem having come off the bench in the Cukaricki loss.

It would be interesting to see if Bakhar uses a four-man or a three-man backline against the Citizens, with Srdjan Mijailovic joining Aleksander Dragovic and Milan Rodic in the latter case.

Red Star possible XI: Glazer; Mijailovic, Dragovic, Rodic; Bukari, Krasso, Stamenic, Kangwa, Mitrovic; Lucic, Olayinka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Glazer, Vasiljevic, Popovic Defenders: Dragovic, Degenek, Spajic, Djiga, Milunovic, Rodic, Vigo, Nikolic, Nedeljkovic Midfielders: Mijailovic, Addo, Hwang, Stamenic, Knezevic, Sljivic, Ivanic, Kanga, Mituljikic, Maksimovic, Katai, Mitrovic, Lucic, Bukari, Kabic, Mituljikic Forwards: Krasso, Olayinka, Ndiaye, Mijatovic

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Manchester City and Red Star Belgrade face each other across all competitions.

