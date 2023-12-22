Man City vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup final 2023

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Man City and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Champions League winners Manchester City and 2023 Copa Libertadores holders Fluminense are set to battle in the Club World Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday.

The Citizens overcame Urawa Reds 3-0 in the semi-finals, while the Brazilian outfit reached this stage courtesy of a 2-0 win over Al-Ahly in the last four.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to win a record fourth Club World Cup title as a manager, with Fernando Diniz looking to cause a big upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Fluminense kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Fluminense will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on December 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man City vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1, FIFA+ and discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Despite Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku's return to training, the trio are ineligible for the final as the rule states that players from only the 23-man squad selected for the semi-finals can feature for the showdown event.

Matheus Nunes put on a show against Urawa, but may need to step down to accommodate Julian Alvarez up front, with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish just behind.

As such, Mateo Kovacic should partner Rodri in the middle, while there might be recalls for the likes of Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in the backline.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez

Fluminense team news

Diniz will have the liberty of naming an unchanged XI from the Al-Ahly victory, making 43-year-old Fabio the oldest player to play in a Club World Cup final.

Similarly, 40-year-old Felipe Melo can become the oldest outfield player in Friday's final, alongside Nino at centre-back.

At the same time, left-back Marcelo is in line to become the second player after Toni Kroos (six) to appear in five Club World Cup finals.

Andre and Matheus Martinelli will feature in the middle, with German Cano supported in attack by Jhon Arias, Ganso and Keno.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Nino, Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Andrade, Marcelo, Jorge, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso, Arthur, Giovanni, Isaac Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Cano, Gonzalez, Arias, Lele, Elias

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Manchester City and Fluminense across all competitions.

