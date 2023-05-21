Man City vs Chelsea: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are set to host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues have lost three times to City this season, including a 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture in January. Given their form, it will be a tall order to beat Pep Guardiola's marauding troops, who head into this fixture after destroying Real Madrid 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

City have their fortunes firmly in their hands in the Premier League and a win against Chelsea will be another massive step to successfully defend the title. They are currently on an 11-match winning streak in the league and have won all 16 matches at the Etihad across all competitions since the turn of the year, scoring 56 goals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be playing for pride as they sit in the 11th spot with 43 points and are eight points behind 10th-placed Fulham.

However, it is interesting that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is one of only two managers to avoid defeat away at Manchester City in the Premier League this season, drawing 1-1 with Everton in December.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchesester

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League. Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League. and available to stream live online through SKY GO Extra.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

City will miss Nathan Ake for this fixture with a hamstring injury. Aymeric Laporte might be fielded in place of Manuel Akanji in defence to freshen up things at the back.

While Riyad Mahrez might also be given a start ahead of Bernardo Silva as he has scored four goals in his last three meetings with Chelsea.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden Forwards: Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have several players on the injury list with defender Benoit Badiashile being the latest to pick up a knock in training. He joins Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount (pelvic), N'Golo Kante (groin) and Armando Broja in the treatment room.

"Benoit injured himself in training two days ago, his groin, and will miss the game. We're assessing that now as we speak," Lampard mentioned.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly is still not ready but has joined training.

"Koulibaly has been training with us over the last week, but he is probably not really ready for a game like this, but he is ahead of schedule to be fair," he added.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, W. Fofana; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Gallagher, Hall; Sterling, Havertz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Slonina Defenders: Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Hall. Midfielders: Gallagher, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kante, Kovacic. Forwards: Sterling, Felix, Pulisic, Havertz

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea's last win against Manchester City came in the 2020-21 Champions League final. Since then, they have lost all five matches against Pep Guardiola's men.

Date Match Competition 08/01/2023 Man City 4-0 Chelsea FA Cup 06/01/2023 Chelsea 0-1 Man City Premier League 10/11/2022 Man City 2-0 Chelsea League Cup 15/01/2022 Man City 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 25/09/2021 Chelsea 0-1 Man City Premier League

