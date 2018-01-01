Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

Manchester City overcame Hoffenheim in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday night but the squad has been stretched as a result of a number of injuries.

A first Premier League defeat of the season last weekend against Chelsea ensured that Liverpool would pass City to move into first place in the table.

Manager Pep Guardiola claimed midweek that he only had 15 fit players with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy all missing out against the Germans.

Speaking on Friday, however, the Catalan coach had some good news.

Man City injuries

John Stones came off at half-time against Hoffenheim with his place at right-back going to Kyle Walker in the second half. Guardiola revealed that Stones had trained on Friday but was still a doubt to face his former club.

Danilo wasn't fit to the start in midweek either, though there are fewer selection difficulties for Guardiola further up the field.

Aguero and De Bruyne trained without pain ahead of the Toffees clash and are likely to feature on Saturday, handing the Citizens a much needed boost. Fernandinho, meanwhile, could also return to the lineup.

Elsewhere, playmaker David Silva could well be out for three weeks with a hamstring problem while Mendy won't be back until February at the earliest.

Substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is a long-term absentee.

Man City suspensions

No player is suspended.

Man City potential starting line-up

While Guardiola had injuries to contend with midweek he also rested the likes of Walker and Fabian Delph at the outset. They could well come back into the fold.

He has coped with the absence of De Bruyne quite well all season with Bernardo Silva deputising productively.

Guardiola also has options in attack with Leroy Sane impressing in recent weeks and taking the starting berth from Riyad Mahrez.

If Fernandinho doesn't make it then Ilkay Gundogan could well play in the anchor role again.

Phil Foden started on Wednesday but is likely to find himself back on the bench on Saturday.

Stones' withdrawal was no big deal according to Guardiola but City's central defensive area is one part of the pitch where they are well stocked.

Gabriel Jesus has only scored once in the Premier League all season and his place up front will go to Aguero, if fit, after missing the last four games through injury.

Everton team news

James McCarthy is a long-term absentee with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Idrissa Gana Gueye was replaced in the draw against Watford on Monday night and could well be out.

Opta match facts

In all competitions, Manchester City have won just two of their last seven games against Everton (D3 L2), managing only one clean sheet in this run (0-0 in January 2016).

Everton have drawn each of their last three away games against Manchester City in the Premier League, with just four goals being scored in these meetings (two each).

Among teams that have faced Manchester City at the Etihad on 10+ occasions in the Premier League, no side has avoided defeat in a higher percentage of their games than Everton (60% - 15 games, six defeats; the same as Liverpool).

Manchester City haven't lost a Premier League game against a non "big six" opponent since January 2017 versus Everton. Since then, they have won 139/153 points in these matches (W44 D7 L0).

Manchester City haven’t lost consecutive Premier League games since December 2016, when they lost against Chelsea and Leicester City.

Manchester City have won their last nine Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 33-6.

Manchester City have won just 25% of their Premier League games against Everton under Pep Guardiola (P4 W1 D2 L1) – indeed, only against Liverpool (20%) do they have a lower win percentage in the competition since Guardiola took charge (min. 3 meetings).

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have conceded seven Premier League goals against Everton – against no other side have they shipped more.

Since the start of last season, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 26 goals in 21 Premier League home games (17 goals, 9 assists).

Without Richarlison’s eight league goals this season, Everton would be nine points worse off in the Premier League – no player has seen their goals be worth more points than the Brazilian forward (level with Aubameyang for Arsenal and Murray for Brighton).

TV coverage & kick-off time

Kick off is 12:30pm GMT (07:30am ET) on Saturday. The game will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD. It will be shown live in the US on NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and UNIVERSO NOW.