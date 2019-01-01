Man City surpass dropped points total from last season after Newcastle defeat

After losing 2-1 on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side officially won't match their incredible record from last season

Manchester City have dropped more points already in 2018-19 than they did all of last season after losing 2-1 to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero scored in the first minute at St. James' Park, but second-half goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie gave the struggling Magpies a shock win.

It was a damaging defeat for Pep Guardiola's side, who will be seven points back of table-topping Liverpool should Jurgen Klopp's men defeat Leicester City on Wednesday.

It also meant that City have dropped 16 points from their 24 Premier League games thus far in 2018-19, more than the 14 points they dropped in the entirety of 2017-18.

Guardiola's men have lost four and drawn two league matches this season, while they lost two and drew four of their 38 league games last season.

City ran away with the 2017-18 Premier League title, winning 32 games and becoming the first Premier League side to reach 100 points.

Tuesday marked the 100th league match Guardiola has been in charge of City, but the Spanish boss has been unable to match the start he made at his two previous positions.

Guardiola has won 73 of 100 league games with City, while he won 79 of his first 100 at Barcelona and 80 at Bayern Munich.

For Newcastle, Tuesday's win not only pushed them up to 14th in the league table, but it also ended a dismal run against City dating back more than 13 years.

The Magpies won their first league game against City since September 2005, ending a run of 22 matches without a win (three draws, 19 losses).